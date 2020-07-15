FELONY ARRESTS
Nicholas D. Ericksen, 36, of the 10 block of Mission Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:53 a.m. July 11 on Third and Eddy Streets in Arbuckle on suspicion of resisting a peace officer, resisting arrest, attempting to remove a firearm from a peace officer and four outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jorge R. Tavera, 31, of the 700 block of Teal Way, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:15 p.m. July 12 on the 100 block of Seventh Street in Williams, on suspicion of criminal threats with the intent to terrorize, stalking, first degree attempted burglary and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Philippa D. Valdez, 39, of the 100 block of Sioc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:38 p.m. July 12 on the 100 block of Sioc Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alexis Cruz Jacobo, 20, of the 20 block of Carson Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:09 p.m. July 12 on Eighth and Carson Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Anthony M. Demarchi, 24, of the 200 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:51 a.m. July 12 on Eighth and C Streets in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jorge M. Martinez, 55, of the 300 block of Main Street, Grimes, was arrested by the Colusa
Police Department at 10:24 p.m. July 10 at the Garedb Apartments in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.