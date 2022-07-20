FELONY ARRESTS
John Doe, 30, transient, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:44 p.m. July 12 in the 200 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. They were booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michael L. Loza, 33, of the 100 block of Westgate Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office at 2 p.m. July 12 at the Colusa State Park in Colusa on suspicion of attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a minor 14 years of age or younger, contacting minor with intent to commit certain felonies, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and manufacturing, possession or sale of leaded canes or batons. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis F. Moreno, 25, of the 1100 block of Nelson Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:44 p.m. July 13 on Kleeman Avenue at Wildwood Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure, vandalism and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Francisco I. Muniz, 40, of the 1000 block of Nelson Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:40 p.m. July 13 in the 1000 block of Nelson Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of vandalism with property damage, being under the influence of a controlled substance, aggravated trespassing, possession of burglary tools and prowling. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Guochao Huang, 47, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:15 a.m. July 15 in the 6500 block of Marine Avenue in Arbuckle, on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and planting or cultivating marijuana or hashish. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Samuel R. Navarro Landeros, 21, of the 1000 block of G Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:59 p.m. July 16 on Marguerite Street at State Route 20 in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, child endangerment, speeding and evading. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Donald M. Rude, 45, of the 10500 block of Glenview Way, Rancho Cordova, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9 p.m. July 15 on State Route 20 at Freshwater Lateral Road on suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Cailing Zhao, 48, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 11:15 a.m. July 15 in the 6500 block of Marine Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and planting or cultivating marijuana or hashish. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Danielle R. Knight, 29, of the 900 block of Sequoyah Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:19 a.m. July 12 on River Road north of Butte Slough Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jamie R. Rodriguez, 33, of the 700 block of Porter Lane, Orland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:11 p.m. July 12 on E Street at Marguerite Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Zachary T. Gubatan, 27, of Seattle, Wash., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:30 p.m. July 13 on Myers Road at Cortina School Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jaasiel N. Picos, 40, of the 200 block of Irish Avenue, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:48 p.m. July 13 on Husted Road at Old Highway 99W on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Felipe Govea Salvador, 44, of Esparto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:43 p.m. July 14 in E Street at State Route 20 in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Randall R. Orrick, 60, of the 3800 block of Martha Drive, Martinez, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:05 p.m. July 14 on State Route 45 east of Harris Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jubenal Gonzalez Montiel, 41, of the 2300 block of Rheem Avenue, Richmond, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:50 a.m. July 17 on Laurel Street west of Fourth Street on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nora Jasso Lucas, 38, of the 2600 block of Highway 49, Placerville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:46 p.m. July 17 on Market Street at Eighth Street in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jesus Medina-Rosas, 52, of the 1100 block of Via Ferrari, San Jose, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:46 p.m. July 17 on Ninth Street south of State Route 20. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Casimiro G. Ramos, 29, of the 200 block of Valle Vista, Hayward, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:48 p.m. July 17 on westbound State Route 20 east of Will S. Green Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ruben Reyes Santiago, 28, transient, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:37 p.m. July 17 at the Colusa County Fairgrounds on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mark H. Palmer, 67, of the 1000 block of Park View Avenue, Redding, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:36 p.m. July 18 on Tenth Street and Hillgate Road in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.