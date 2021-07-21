FELONY ARRESTS
Taquez S. Foster Worsham, 21, of the 3600 block of Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:30 p.m. July 13 in the 600 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of burglary and forging or altering a prescription for narcotics. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David W. Kemp, 21, of the 300 block of S. Cabrillo Avenue, San Pedro, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:01 p.m. July 15 in the 900 block of Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kevin J. Lunsted, 25, of the 100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 6:08 p.m. July 15 in the Rite Aid parking lot in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, identity theft, driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Crystal H. Ruiz, 25, of 40 Fifth Street, Grimes, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 6:38 p.m. July 15 in the Rite Aid parking lot in Colusa on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, identity theft and possession of an open container in a vehicle. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Suzanne A. Moore, 33, of Puyallup, Wash., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:32 p.m. July 18 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Husted Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property and possession of burglary tools. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Crystal H. Ruiz, 25 of 40 Fifth Street, Grimes, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3:25 p.m. July 16 in the 2400 block of Davis Road in Williams on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and making or passing fictitious checks. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eduardo R. Zendejas, 28, of the 600 block of G Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:57 p.m. July 17 in the 600 block of Main Street in Colusa on suspicion of burglary, robbery, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Talia A. Correia, 31, of Middletown, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:16 a.m. July 19 in the 100 block of Virginia Way in Williams on suspicion of false impersonation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Melanie L. Saavedra, 39, of the 400 block of Young Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:58 a.m. July 13 on Wyer Road south of Waggoner Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Max. E. Thompson, 56, of the 4300 block of Bishop Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:11 a.m. July 15 on southbound Interstate 5 just south of Husted Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eric J. McGrory, 36, of the 1000 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:05 p.m. July 16 on State Route 20 east of Walnut Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with a special allegation for an excessive blood alcohol level. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jorge D. Rodriguez, 31, 36 Orange Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:26 p.m. July 16 on State Route 45 south of Brown Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction and failure to have working headlamps. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alexis M. Surratt, 24, of the 5100 block of Zinfandel Lane, Vallejo, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:40 a.m. July 17. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.