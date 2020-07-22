FELONY ARRESTS
Sarah L. Ammons, 37, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:51 p.m. July 15 on State Route 45 and Harbison Road in Colusa on suspicion of check fraud, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, willfully disobeying a court order and bringing narcotics or alcohol into a prison or jail. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Russell A. Young, 40, transient, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:20 a.m. July 17 on the southbound Interstate 5 shoulder north of Lurline Avenue on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Oscar J. Cazares-Chavez, 35, of the 10400 block of Township Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:40 p.m. July 18 on State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, child endangerment and driving with a license suspended for DUI. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jesse D. Medina, 30, of the 300 block of Bear Flag Road, Stonyford, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:28 a.m. July 18 on the 300 block of Bear Flag Road in Stonyford on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.