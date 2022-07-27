FELONY ARRESTS
Delia M. Silva, 41, of the 4600 block of County Road DD, Orland, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:15 a.m. July 20 in the 2500 block of Venice Boulevard in Williams on suspicion of receiving a known stolen vehicle. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ethan T. Bauer, 32, of the 14100 block of Lakeshore Drive, Clearlake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:25 p.m. July 24 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of theft of credit or debit card information, receiving known stolen property, criminal conspiracy and false impersonation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose D. Carranza Caballero, 41, of the 9600 block of Q Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:55 a.m. July 22 in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Williams on suspicion of attempted lewd or lascivious actions with a minor 14 years of age or younger, contacting a minor to commit a felony, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and communicating with a minor with the intent to obtain the child. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mario L. Esparza, 26, of Santa Rosa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:25 p.m. July 24 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of theft of credit or debit card information, receiving known stolen property, criminal conspiracy and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ciera D. Helms, 34, of the 700 block of Ninth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 9:45 a.m. July 22 on suspicion of operating or maintaining a drug house and possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Marco A. Maldonando Salazar, 27, of the 700 block of Ninth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. July 23 in the 700 block of Ninth Street in Williams on suspicion of possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, possession of an assault weapon, manufacturing an assault weapon and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Austin R. Purkey, 25, of the 500 block of First Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:53 p.m. July 22 in the 500 block of Firth Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Arturo Jauregui-Flores, 35, of Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:27 p.m. July 25 in the 200 block of Seventh Street in Williams on suspicion of criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jesus Acevescano, 20, of the 700 block of Gail Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:15 a.m. July 20 on Grimes Arbuckle Road at Sycamore Slough Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Anthony R. Lagalo, 35, of the 2300 block of Cherry Street, San Leandro, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:48 p.m. July 20 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Harrington Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Maria D.C. Ayala Rodriguez, 25, of the 1000 block of Golden Valley Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:33 p.m. July 23 on Vann Street at Mallard Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Leticia P. Gonzalez, 45, of the 2100 block of Blossom Avenue, Corning, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:48 a.m. July 24 on State Route 45 at Maxwell Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jesus J. Loza, 32, of the 700 block of G Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:35 a.m. July 23 on E Street at the Interstate 5 overpass. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gabriel E. Zabala Ventura, 32, of the 1200 block of E. Seventh Street, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:55 p.m. July 24 on westbound State Route 20 west of Sycamore Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Omar Banuelosalvarado, 25, of the 1500 block of Clay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:20 p.m. July 25 on Fremont Street at Fourth Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mark F. Kimmel, 62, of the 9400 block of Cummings Road, Durham, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:57 a.m. July 26 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and reasonable cause to believe the person was driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.