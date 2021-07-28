FELONY ARRESTS
James M. Raj, 34, of the 100 block of Caldwell Circle, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:41 p.m. July 20 in the 1500 block of Neva Avenue on suspicion of burglary and child abuse. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jarrod J. Swicegood, 37, of the 14400 block of Quartz Valley Drive, Fort Jones, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:34 p.m. July 23 in the 600 block of Aldridge Drive in Marysville on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Valencio Martinez, 32, of the 1100 block Matmore Road, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6 p.m. July 20 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Lurline Avenue. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Thomas A. Giles, 47, of Brownsville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:22 p.m. July 21 on westbound State Route 20 at Niagara Avenue. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Robert T. Struckmeyer, 39, of the 18600 block of County Road 95, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:19 p.m. July 21 on College City Road at Perkings Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Anthony J. Azevedo, 37, of the 4500 block of Sutton Road, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:24 p.m. July 22 in the 4500 block of McDermott Road in Maxwell on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Brooke E. Porschien, 29, of 90 Tabor Avenue, Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:42 p.m. July 22 on southbound Interstate 5 at E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and destroying or concealing evidence. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Francisco Cervantes Cervantes, 18, of the 5000 block of N. Laguna Drive, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:18 p.m. July 25 on westbound State Route 20 just west of State Route 16. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ramiro Delgado, 43, of the 400 block of Vasto Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:38 p.m. July 25 on Husted Road just south of State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a licence suspended for a previous DUI conviction and child endangerment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Susan A. Hayes, 58, of the 1900 block of Ethan Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:18 p.m. July 24 on eastbound State Route 20 just west of Freshwater Lateral. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Marcus A. John, 37, of the 300 block of Konocti Avenue, Lakeport, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:07 p.m. July 23 in the 200 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a licence suspended for refusal or an unlawful blood alcohol level and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Aaron M. Montoya, 26, of the 100 block of Webster Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:03 p.m. July 23 on State Route 20 just west of State Route 45 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving under the influence with a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose A. Sanchez-Plascencia, 29, of the 1200 block of Wilson Bend Road, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:04 a.m. July 24 on Balsdon Street just west of Third Street on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.