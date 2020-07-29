FELONY ARRESTS
Jose G. Acevedo, 37, 24, of the 900 block of Mills Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:17 p.m. July 25 on the 2200 block of westbound Old Highway 99 on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle, petty theft, false identification to a peace officer and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Shawn E. Freeman, 46, of the 30 block of Orange Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:58 p.m. July 24 on the 30 block of Orange Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nickolas S. Fisher, 35, of the 600 block of Waterfowl Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:05 July 24 on northbound Interstate 5 south of Husted Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Fernando Rivera-Landeros, 49, of the 1100 block of E Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 6:16 p.m. July 25 on the 1100 block of I Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, disobeying a court order and driving with a license suspended for DUI. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose Rodriguez Chavez, 48, of the 600 block of G Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:43 p.m. July 26 on the 700 block of E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.