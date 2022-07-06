FELONY ARRESTS
Joshua C. Hanson, 29, of the 6100 block of Highway 162, Willows, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:18 p.m. June 28 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of forgery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Adam T. Johnson, 34, of the 600 block of McKinley Avenue, Woodland, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:18 p.m. June 28 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of forgery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carlos A. Gonzalez, 39, of the 4100 block of Spruce Avenue, Clearlake, was arrested by the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office at 10 a.m. June 29 in the 4100 block of Spruce Avenue in Clearlake on suspicion of two counts of communicating with a minor with the intent to obtain child, lewd acts with a child, harmful matter sent with the intent to seduce a minor and violation of parole. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Raul C. Cardenas, 57, of the 600 block of Acacia Avenue, Woodland, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:50 p.m. June 29 on State Route 20 at San Jose Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gerd J. Dunker, 60, of the 16600 block of Dam Road, Clearlake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:36 a.m. July 4 on Wintun Road at State Route 45 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Joaquin Espinoza, 52, of the 14000 block of Hale Street, Clearlake, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:51 o.m. July 1 on Interstate 5 at State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ricardo Estrada Alvarez, 24, of the 6500 block of Pleasant Valley Road, Vacaville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:46 p.m. July 3 on Interstate 5 south of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, child endangerment and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Miguel A. Jimeniz Rosales, 45, of the 200 block of Poundstone Street, Grimes, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:47 p.m. July 3 on State Route 45 south of State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Narciso L. Madrigal, 41, of the 1100 block of Sixth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:04 p.m. July 4 on northbound Interstate 5 just north of County Road 68 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and evading. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Aliyah R. Ramirez, 24, of the 3500 block of Browns Road, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:23 a.m. July 2 on southbound State Route 45 south of Fruitvale Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.