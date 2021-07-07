FELONY ARRESTS
Taylor K. McDonald, 30, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested by the Colusa County Task Force and the Williams Police Department at 2:56 p.m. June 29 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Lurline Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting or selling a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and burglary. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Steven K. Roberts, 38, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested by the Colusa County Task Force at 2:56 p.m. June 29 June 29 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Lurline Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting or selling a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and burglary. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Lori J. Fries, 49, of the 4800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:49 a.m. June 30 in the 4800 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of felony evading with wanton disregard for safety, failure to maintain license plate from lamp, failure to comply with headlamp equipment requirements, failure to have a license in possession, failure to stop at a crosswalk, red light or stop sign, resisting arrest, false identification to a peace officer, excessive speeding, reckless driving and multiple outstanding warrants. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Oscar O. Gonzalez, 29, of the 1300 block of Tyler Drive, Woodland, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:35 p.m. July 3 in the 400 block of Laurel Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, false identification to a peace officer and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Blaine L. McKinney, 26, of the 38100 block of Robin Way, Burney, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:05 a.m. July 3 in the 3500 block of State Route 45 on suspicion of possession of known stolen property, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Crystal H. Ruiz, 25, of 40 Fifth Street, Grimes, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:03 a.m. July 4 in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Williams on suspicion of identity theft, committing a felon with a bail or community release and two outstanding warrants. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Cesar A. Marinez-Jauregui, 39, of the 7000 block of Grimes Arbuckle Road, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:27 a.m. June 30 on Grimes Arbuckle Road north of Baily Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Christopher L. Caruso, 49, of the 20900 block of Foster Street, Cottonwood, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:09 p.m. July 3 on southbound Interstate 5 just south of Hillgate Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Xiaojio Chen, 27, of the 11200 block of Saratoga Road, Apple Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:15 a.m. July 6 on northbound Interstate 5 south of Husted Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and sale or transportation of marajunana. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eutemio S. Estrada Mendoza, 27, of the 1800 block of Denver Street, Modesto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on Interstate 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and felony child endangerment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Torribio Francisco-Romero, 35, of the 300 block of Wyer Road, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:18 p.m. July 2 in the 600 block of Hillgate Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Howard D. McPhail III, 33, of the 700 block of Spyglass Drive, Red Bluff, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:02 a.m. July 3 on State Route 45 just north of Wintun Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Donald L. Rauch, 77, of the 300 block of Eddy Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:34 p.m. July 4 on Eddy Street at Second Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with a prior DUI conviction and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.