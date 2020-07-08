DUI ARRESTS
Esther Gomez Perez, 60, of Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:24 p.m. July 4 on River Road south of Gridley Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eduardo J. Rosas, 28, of the 1400 block of Salt Creek Drive, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department on July 3 at 11:04 a.m. at the CCSO lobby. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Horacio A. Ruvalcaba-Anaya, 24, of the 400 block of Theater Road, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:34 a.m. July 5 on Theater Road west of Seventh Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Heriberto, Soto-Islas, 38, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:04 a.m. July 4 on eastbound State Route 20 west of E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ivan R. Vazquez, 22, of the 30 block of Mission Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:29 p.m. July 2 on Fifth and Lucas Streets in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent of higher and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.