FELONY ARRESTS
Richard G. Britt, 52, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:42 p.m. July 16 on the 100 block of Main Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving without a license, false evidence of registration, evading, possession of an open container while driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and transporting or selling a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Fernando Varelaguerra, 23, of the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Winters, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:03 a.m. July 15 on south bound Interstate 5 north of Harrington Avenue. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sergio R. Garcia, 25, of the 30 block of Orange Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:38 p.m. July 18 on the corner of Market and 10th Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.