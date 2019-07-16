FELONY ARRESTS
Gustavo Lopez, 22, of the 20 block of Arens Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 3:18 p.m. July 10 on Wildwood Road north of Greenbay Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, felony reckless evading and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Diana G. Martin, 57, of the 100 block of Walnut Tree Drive, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:49 p.m. July 10 on the 100 block of Walnut Tree Dive in Colusa on suspicion of elder abuse resulting in great bodily harm or death. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Benjamin L. Rumel, 30, of the 100 block of Wald Plaza, Antioch, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:50 p.m. July 9 on Putnam Road south of Freeway Undercross Road in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Bobbie Jo Vedeen, 43, of the 4,100 block of University Avenue, San Diego, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:34 p.m. July 9 on northbound Interstate 5 south of Greenbay Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Miguel A. Moreno, 39, of the 10 block of Palms Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:50 a.m. July 13 on the 10 block of Palms Avenue in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Joseph S. Daniels, 29, of the 7,900 block of Leopard Lane, Montague, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:50 p.m. July 14 on State Route 20 west of Schaad Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.