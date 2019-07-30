FELONY ARRESTS
Jose A. Rodriguez, 38, of the 1,300 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:53 p.m. July 21 on the 1,300 block of Wescott Road in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose M. Flores-Lopez, 30, of the 400 block of Franklin Road, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:59 p.m. July 23 on the 600 block of 9th Street in Williams on suspicion of resisting an executive officer, disorderly conduct and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Adam L. White, 25, of the 5,200 block of Highway 108, Oakdale, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:53 a.m. July 24 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Greenbay Road on suspicion of driving or taking a vehice without the owner’s consent, receiving stolen property or vehicle, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
Jennifer A. Ball, 32, of the 400 block of Old Highway 99, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 11:29 a.m. July 26 on the 400 block of Old Highway 99 in Maxwell on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm that was likely to cause great bodily injury and cruelty to a child by inflicting injury. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Taylor S. Ball, 32, of the 400 block of Old Highway 99, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 11:29 a.m. July 26 on the 400 block of Old Highway 99 in Maxwell on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, cruelty to a child by inflicting injury and damaging a communication device with the intent to prevent help. They were booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Carlos Gomez Lopez, 26, of the 200 block of Oak Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:31 a.m. July 21 on the 200 block of Oak Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jorge R. Rosales Barajas, 45, of the 1,400 block of Highway 99, Gridley, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 10:13 a.m. July 21 on the 5,400 block of Deleven Road in Maxwell. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jennifer E. Kessinger, 38, of the 300 block of Sioc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:33 p.m. July 21 on the 500 block of Carson Street in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ramiro L. Santiago, 19, of the 400 block of San Marcos Street, Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:02 p.m. July 21 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Freshwater Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without a license and driving without insurance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Abel F. Caballero, 41, of the 2,100 block of Hill Road, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:29 a.m. July 22 on the corner of I Street and Redinger Way in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without headlights. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Angel M. Plaza Vega, 31, of the 100 block of W. Florimond, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:27 p.m. July 24 on State Route 20 east of Lone Star Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kelly H. Shuler, 50, of Sparks, Nev., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:40 p.m. July 26 on Hillgate Road at Putnam Road in Arbuckle. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Laporsha D. Wynne, 31, of the 3,100 block of Shattuck Avenue, Berkley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:08 a.m. July 27 on northbound Interstate 5 south of Myers Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Pedro Ortega Ruvalcaba, 25, of the 1,100 block of Kleeman Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:07 a.m. July 28 on 10th and Webster Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Felix Pulido-Cervantes, 46, of Salem, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:03 p.m. July 28 on the corner of Hillgate and Putnam Roads in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.