FELONY ARRESTS
Haurilio S. Valencia, 32, of the 700 block of 7th Street, College City, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 11:38 a.m. July 4 on the 700 block of 7th Street in College City on suspicion of robbery, criminal threats, disobeying a court order and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose F. Barrientos Sorto, 27, of the 300 block of south Dulce Street, Mountain House, was arrested by the Colusa Coutny Sheriff’s Department at 10:37 p.m. July 4 on the 4400 block of Sites Lodoga Road in Stonyford on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Francisco A. Valencia Perez, 19, of the 1,000 block of Silverleaf Lane, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:02 a.m. July 8 on the 600 block of Waterfowl Way in Williams on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Brandon M. George 324, of the 300 block of Weldon Street, Redding, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:29 a.m. July 6 on the on ramp at State Route 20 and Interstate 5 in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gerardo C. Gomez, 30, of the 200 block of Barbe Court, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 8:29 p.m. July 6 at 6th and Hall Streets in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Derrick R. Nannen, 31, of the 20 block of Oak Tree Lane, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:14 p.m. July 6 on northbound Interstate 5 south of the Harrington Road overcrossing in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.