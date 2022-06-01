FELONY ARRESTS
Randy S. Coenen, 47, of the 8000 block of 28th Avenue, West Minster, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:12 a.m. May 29 on State Route 20 at San Jose Road on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Lowell M. Gimblin, 59, of the 400 block of Market Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:17 a.m. May 29 in the 4200 block of Seaver Shop Road on suspicion of burglary and battery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sammy L. Keller, 34, of the 4400 block of Sites Lodoga Road, Stonyford, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:45 p.m. May 28 on Sites Ladoga Road at Grapevine Creek on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Dmitrii Mankovshii, 41, of the 600 block of N. Delaware Road, San Mateo, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:41 p.m. May 27. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alex M. Martinez Ramirez, 28, of 15 Railroad Avenue, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:03 p.m. May 28 on State Route 45 at Fruitvale Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nathan A. Newman, 46, of the 1200 block of Potrero Circle, Suisun City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:10 a.m. May 30 on southbound Interstate 5 south of the Green Bay Road overcrossing. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
John W. Nuenes, 42, of the 800 block of Florida Street, Vallejo, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:29 p.m. May 29 on State Route 20 just west of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose Pedraza, 30, of the 1100 block of Garvey Avenue, El Monte, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:38 p.m. May 27 on southbound Interstate 5 north of State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Henry A. Tellez, 44, of the 1500 block of Second Street, Corning, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:43 a.m. May 30 on Putnam Way north of Freeway Undercrossing Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with a previous DUI conviction, providing false identification to a peace officer, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction, unlawful operation of a vehicle and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.