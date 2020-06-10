FELONY ARRESTS
Ebed M. Cruz, 48, of the 300 block of Ninth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 4:41 p.m. June 2 on the 200 block of E. Webster Street in Colusa on suspicion of sexual acts with a child under ten, aggravated kidnapping, lewd acts with a minor under 14 by force or fear, continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation and unlawful sexual intercourse. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michael D. Munar, 53, of the 500 block of Marguerite Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 4:21 a.m. June 4 on the 500 block of Marguerite Street in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, malicious mischief or vandalism and tampering with a communication device to prevent help. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Samuel L. Collins, 47, of the 14000 block of Orizaba Avenue, Paramount, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:39 a.m. June 4 on softbound Interstate 5 north of Hahn Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mario Flores, 27, of the 700 block of Tenth Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2 a.m. June 5 on northbound Interstate 5 at the Hahn Road offramp on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with a prior conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ethan P. Avina, 41, of the 1000 block of Manzinita Circle, Nice, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:52 p.m. June 5 on State Route 20 east of E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jason P. Parker, 48, of the 7000 block of Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:03 p.m. June 7 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Freshwater Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.