FELONY ARRESTS
Daniel T. Stacy, 27, of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:45 p.m. June 7 on 11th Street at Jay Street in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Clarisa Cortez, 22, of 68 Mission Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:54 p.m. June 8 at 68 Mission Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of vandalism. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carlos R. Rivera, 60, of the 200 block of Dahlstrom Road, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:35 p.m. June 9 in the 2400 block of Davis Road in Williams on suspicion of criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jamie I. Arevalo-Zabriskie, 32, of Portland, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:01 p.m. June 11 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Freshwater Road on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, possession of burglary tools and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sergio R. Garcia, 28, of 36 Orange Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:02 p.m. June 11 at 36 Orange Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of criminal threats, battery on a peace officer and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Chase L. Kelly, 25, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:07 a.m. JUne 13 on northbound Interstate 5 at the Maxwell rest area on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, transportation or sale of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jardiel I. Martin Plascencia, 24, of the 6500 block of Dolbow Way, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:26 a.m. June 11 in the 6500 block of Doble Way in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher causing death or bodily injury, hit and run causing death or injury and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jason M. Tiffenback, 19, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:07 a.m. June 13 on northbound Interstate 5 at the Maxwell rest area on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Thomas A. Mulligan, 46, transient, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:07 a.m. June 13 on northbound Interstate 5 at the Maxwell rest area on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale and transportation or sale of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Heather R. Fordyce, 62, of the 6500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on E. Carson Street in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Abraham Leos, 29, of the 1000 block of Nicolaus Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 6:16 p.m. June 9 in the 1000 block of Nicolaus Drive in Williams on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daniel R. Ortega, 43, of 20 12th Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:30 a.m. June 10 on Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jorge Andrade Zavala, 33, of the 1300 block of King Drive, San Jose, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:40 p.m. June 10 on State Route 20 at Husted Road in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Abraham Leos, 29, of the 1000 block of Nicolaus Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:35 p.m. June 11 in the 1000 block of Nicolaus Drive in Williams on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis A. Mendez-Espinoza, 37, of the 300 block of Mono Drive, Vacaville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:46 p.m. June 11 on eastbound State Route 20 east of Lonestar Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alejandro H.I. Pedrero, 45, of the 100 block of Poundstand Street, Grimes, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:38 p.m. June 12 on Main Street at Seventh Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Charles R. Quinn, 23, of the 700 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:20 p.m. June 12 on eastbound State Route 20 at Sycamore Slough Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Thomas R. Stevens, 23, of the 7400 block of Washington Street, Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:31 p.m. June 12 on westbound State Route 20 east of Lonestar Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Stephanie B. Morrow, 42, of the 19100 block of N. Jack Tone Road, Lockford, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:56 p.m. June 13 in the 1100 block of Putnam Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, hit and run with property damage and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.