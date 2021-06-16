FELONY ARRESTS
Henry W. Dunger, 35, of the 1900 block of Center Road, Nevada City, was arrested by the Colusa County Task Force at 1:20 a.m. June 10 in the 900 block of Bridge Street, Colusa, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, transportation or sale of a controlled substance, bringing alcohol or drugs into a prison or jail, possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
James C. Steward, 51, of 43rd Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:25 p.m. June 9 on Ninth Street north of Main Street in Colusa on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michael A. Watson, 48, of the 700 block of Pinewood Court, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Task Force at 12:56 p.m. June 9 in the 700 block of Pinewood Court in Williams on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of an unauthorized assault weapon. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ramon Ruelas, 35, transient, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:07 p.m. June 11 in the 2500 block of Venice Road in Williams on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, battery and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Christopher Carrillo, 45, of 10 N. Cottonwood Street, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:35 a.m. June 12 on Hunter Road just north of State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carlos A. Ramirez, 37, of the 100 block of Virginia Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:32 p.m. June 12 on N. San Francisco Street north of Oak Street in Maxwell on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving under the influence with a prior DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.