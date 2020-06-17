FELONY ARRESTS
Dolores Hernandez, 58, of the 5800 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:41 p.m. June 9 on Larsen Street and Caldwell Circle on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily harm, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm with likely to cause great bodily injury and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kelly J. Dyett, 30, of the 400 block of San Antonio Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:09 p.m. June 14 on State Route 20 at Interstate 5 in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David S. Siale, 22, of the 2500 block of Ryan Road, Concord, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:12 a.m. June 15 on southbound Interstate 5 south of College City. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.