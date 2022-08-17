FELONY ARRESTS
William L. Hackett, 40, of the 2400 block of George Road, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office at 2:18 p.m. Aug. 10 on Ninth Street just south of Market Street in Colusa on suspicion of attempting lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 years of age or younger, contacting a minor to commit a felony and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Hector F. Lopez Montoya, 52, of the 800 block of Butte View Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:33 p.m. Aug. 12 on E Street at Fifth Street in Williams on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, battery and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michael J. Canbrusselen, 40, of the 5800 block of Pine Hollow Road, Clayton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in the Colusa Casino Resort parking lot on suspicion of evading with willful disregard, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Joann D. Maccallum, 55, of the 400 block of Chestnut Avenue, Sonoma, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:12 p.m. Aug. 10 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Myers Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Brandon W. Anderson, 35, of the 1300 block of Elm Street, Redwood Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:10 p.m. Aug. 12 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Hillgate Road in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ricky R. Cerron Porta, 27, of the 600 block of Sulphur Bank Drive, Clearlake Oaks, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:12 p.m. Aug. 12 on westbound State Route 20 west of E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Pamela Fairchild, 62, of the 700 block of Olive Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:29 p.m. Aug. 13 on State Route 45 south of Maxwell Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Christopher A. Nilsen, 39, of Kailua Kona, HI., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:20 a.m. Aug. 13 on Interstate 5 north of Green Bay Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Giovanni R. Plaza Vega, 22, of 16 Navajo Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:22 a.m. Aug. 14 on northbound Old Highway 99W north of Hahn Road in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mitchell R. Ramsey, 34, of the 23900 block of Gyle Road, Gerber, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:46 p.m. Aug. 14 on Old Highway 99W north of Hahn Road in Williams on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Melvin G. Caballero, 33, of the 5800 block of Hill Shade Court, Citrus Heights, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:35 a.m. Aug. 15 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Maxwell. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Fabian G. Velazquez, 24, of the 200 block of Brenda Way, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:47 p.m. Aug. 15 on northbound Interstate 5. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.