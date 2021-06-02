FELONY ARRESTS
Israel Gomez, 59, of the 8200 block of Bailey Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:24 a.m. May 26 on First and Fremont Streets in Colusa on suspicion of false imprisonment, battery and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Pedro S. Chavez, 53, of the 1000 block of F Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Probation Department at 7:20 p.m. May 26 in the 1000 block of H Street in Williams on suspicion of violation of parole. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sierra R. Thompson, 24, of the 400 block of Ninth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 4:11 p.m. May 31 in the 400 block of Ninth Street in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Omar Luna Caballero, 25, of the 300 block of Monterey Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:59 p.m. May 26 on Fremont and Eighth Streets in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Evalia C. Castanon, 46, of the 1400 block of Lake Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Highway Patrol at 4:13 a.m. May 28 in the 1400 block of Eighth Street on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence with a prior DUI conviction and driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Hector R. Acevedo, 46, of the 2300 block of Sanguinetti Lane, Stockton, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:24 p.m. on Franklin Road and Vasto Drive in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eufemio N. Leal, 62, of the 6900 block of Dodge Road, Princeton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:50 a.m. May 29 on State Route 45 south of Reservation Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended for a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alejandro Meledrez, 22, of the 400 block of First Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:15 a.m. May 31 on College City Road south of Tule Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.