FELONY ARRESTS
Jesus M. Herrera-Pedraza, 18, of the 1200 block of E Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:49 p.m. June 19 in the 200 block of Eleventh Street in Williams on suspicion of receiving a known stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Damien L. Madrigal, 26, of the 1700 block of Third Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:28 a.m. June 21 in the 700 block of D Street on suspicion of damaging a communication device with the intent to prevent help, battery, violating a court order to prevent domestic violence, violation of post release community supervision and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Hector M. Alvaradolayo, 33, of the 2800 block of Norcade Circle, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:21 p.m. June 19 on Lonestar Road south of State Route 20. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Francisco Chanchavac Vicente, 49, of the 21800 block of Lanark Street, Canoga Park, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:10 a.m. June 19 in the Ramada Inn parking lot in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, public intoxication and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose G. Tenorio Cortes, 22, of the 3100 block of Wilson Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:14 p.m. June 18 on Wilson Avenue south of State Route 20 in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.