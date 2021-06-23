FELONY ARRESTS
Joel V. Mejia, 34, of the 600 block of California Street, Woodland, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:56 a.m. June 16 on State Route 45 south of Harbison Road in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jared A. Rontani, 39, of the 1700 block of State Route 20, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:51 p.m. June 15 in the 1700 block of State Route 20 in Colusa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm with great bodily injury likely. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Robert D. Munro, 64, of the 900 block of Sioc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:01 a.m. June 17 on Old Highway 99 at Haas Road in Williams on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis H. Orosco, 19, of the 1100 block of H Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:28 p.m. June 21 in the 500 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, hit and run with property damage, driving without a license, disobeying a court order and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose L. Franco-Velazquez, 40, of the 1100 block of D Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:26 a.m. June 19 in the 900 block of Able Road in Williams on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose L. Gomez, 47, of Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:23 p.m. June 19 on Ninth and King Streets in Arbuckle on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, driving at night without lights, resisting arrest and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose L. Guitierrez, 46, of the 400 block of East Street, Healdsburg, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 4:01 a.m. June 16 on Highway 20 at East Camp Road in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose Ambriz Alcaraz, 28, of the 3000 block of Bradford Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:26 p.m. June 19 on State Route 20 at Webster Street. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Hormisdas C. Camacho, 47, of the 12200 block of High Valley Road, Clear Lake Oaks, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:37 p.m. June 20 on westbound State Route 20 east of Hunter Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence with a prior DUI conviction, evading and willful cruelty to a child. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.