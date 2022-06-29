FELONY ARRESTS
Everardo Flores Garcia, 42, of Salem, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:09 p.m. June 22 on southbound Interstate 5 at Freeway Undercrossing Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving a known stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eladio Garcia, 48, of the 500 block of Gail Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:01 p.m. June 22 in the 500 block of Gail Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 years of age or younger with force and oral copulation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jesus Garcia, 46, of the 2600 block of Ransdell Drive, Live Oak, was arrested by the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office at 2 p.m. June 23 on Bridge Street at Market Street in Colusa on suspicion of attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a minor 14 years of age or younger, use of minor as agent to violate controlled substance law, communicating with a minor with the intent to obtain the child, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eleanor V. Borden, 62, of 40 Knights Bridge Lane, Chico, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:24 p.m. June 25 in the 5000 block of Lodoga Stonyford Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Xiong Lee, 39, of the 800 block of Brennan Place, Willows, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:03 p.m. June 27 in the 7000 block of Reservation Road on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Dustin L. Detomasi, 37, of the 1300 block of Bello Drive, Dixon, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:45 a.m. June 23 in the 100 block of E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Matthew D. Goodrich, 35, of Fort Collins. Col., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:57 p.m. June 23 on Butte Slough Road east of River Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Maria I. Trejo Rivera, 27, of the 600 block of Main Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:29 p.m. June 23 on Interstate 5 north of Freshwater Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Miguel E. Angel Viera, 20, of the 100 block of E. Carson Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:03 a.m. June 26 on Ninth Street at F Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Benito A. Ruiz, 67, of 50 Tenth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:28 a.m. June 27 on Market Street at Fifth Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jamie L. Cerna, 46, of the 1000 block of Market Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:59 p.m. June 27 on State Route 45 south of Harbison Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.