FELONY ARRESTS
Angel S. Gomez, 41, of the 200 block of Janice Drive, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:08 a.m. May 27 on Third Street at Allen Circle on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Justin Om, 41, of the 400 block of Fur Trader Lane, Stonyford, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:48 p.m. May 26 on the 400 block of Fur Trader Lane in Stonyford on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and vandalism. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Justin W. Spooner, 43, of the 400 block of Fur Trader Lane, Stonyford, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:48 p.m. May 26 on the 400 block of Fur Trader Lane in Stonyford on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and vandalism. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose J. Hernandez-Ambriz, 35, of the 400 block of San Antonio Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 7:26 p.m. May 30 on Vann Street and Hopkins Drive in Williams on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon or firearm, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, disobeying a court order and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sandra Cortez, 27, of the 1300 block of E Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at4:50 a.m. May 28 on Freeway Undercross Road and Old Highway 99 in Arbuckle on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, failure to stop at a stop sign and disobeying a court order. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Breanna Escobar, 25, of the 900 block of Blue Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:53 p.m. May 28 on southbound Interstate 5 just north of County Line Road on suspension of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Miguel J. Garcia, 25, of the 900 block of Blue Street, Selma, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:03 a.m. May 31 on eastbound Hahn Road west of Old Highway 99 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.