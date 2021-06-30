FELONY ARRESTS
Zoie V. Harmon, 34, of Fremont, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1 a.m. June 24 on Interstate 505 just west of County Road 12A on suspicion of evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, being under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a license and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jeremiah L. Moore, 44, of the 1300 block of Clay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:30 a.m. June 23 in the 400 block of Webster Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment, intimidating, dissuading or tampering with a witness and interference with wireless communication. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jamie M. Barbeiro, 45, of the 100 block of Fern Street, Willows, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:05 p.m. June 25 by the California Highway Patrol in the 800 block of Market Street in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving stolen property and several outstanding warrants. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Adrianne G. Lizarraga, of the 9300 block of Radio Station Road, Dixon, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:46 p.m. June 25 in the 6400 block of Myers Road on suspicion of burglary and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Williams Rojas, 28, of the 1400 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:26 p.m. June 26 in the parking lot of the Devonshire Apartments in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and willful cruelty to a child. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Tisha M. Shoemaker, of 76 Shela Court, Oroville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:15 p.m. June 25 in the 800 block of Market Street in Colusa on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Taurino D. Manzano, 44, of the 200 block of N. Seventh Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:27 p.m. June 24 on westbound Old Highway 99 north of Freshwater Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gabriela A. Figueroa, 37, of the 700 block of Pinewood Court, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:32 a.m. June 26 on southbound Interstate 5 at the E Street off ramp in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and committing multiple DUI violations within a ten year period. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Elio D. Mesa, 55, of Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:47 p.m. June 26 in the 900 block of Gail Avenue in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alejandro D. Oliva Henriquez, 22, of the 9400 block of Courtney Court, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:48 a.m. June 27 on Lurline Avenue just west of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Onesino J. Tlazalo Rosas, 26, of the 400 block of Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12 a.m. June 27 on Main Street. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Melanie L. Saavedra, 39, of Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:28 p.m. June 28 on Wildwood Road at Hillgate Road in Arbuckle. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.