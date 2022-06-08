FELONY ARRESTS
Glenn K. Maxwell, 34, of White City, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:46 p.m. June 2 at the Delevan Wildlife Refuge north of Maxwell Road on suspicion of buying or receiving known stolen property, unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, evading, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Tony J. Castanon, 30, of the 800 block of 13th Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:20 p.m. June 4 on State Route 20 at Sunrise Boulevard on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ruben Mureno-Salcedo, 28, of the 600 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office at 5 p.m. June 3 on Ninth and Jay Streets in Colusa on suspicion of contacting a minor to commit a felony, arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes, attempting lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 and attempted possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose J. Rodriguez, 24, of the 100 block of Sioc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:30 p.m. June 4 on Market Street at Seventh Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Samuel R. Navarro Landeros, 20, of the 1000 block of G Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:10 a.m. June 4 on A Street between Eighth and Ninth Streets in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Shawna L. Robinson, 33, transient, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:23 a.m. June 3 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, public intoxication, resisting arrest and failure to provide identification after being arrested for a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nikira Zhvalyuk, 35, of the 2600 block of Orange Drive, San Bruno, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:16 p.m. June 4 on Butte Slough Road east of River Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Anthony J. Azevedo, 37, of the 4500 Sutton Road, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:33 p.m. June 6 at Pacific and Orange Streets in Maxwell. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.