FELONY ARRESTS
Dwight L. Thomas, 39, of 60 Wintun Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:23 a.m. June 5 at 60 Wintun Road in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Charles M. Norwood, 60, of the 200 block of Main Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:19 a.m. June 7 at the Colusa Motel in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Christian M. Goss, 48, of the 1600 block of Wilcox Avenue, Los Angeles, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:08 a.m. June 3 on southbound Interstate 5 south of Husted Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Joshua Solis, 23, of the 400 block of Theatre Road, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 4:26 a.m. June 5 on Teal Way at Van Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and traveling at an unsafe speed for prevailing conditions. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Amanda R. Carahan, 35, of the 100 block of Lassen Street, Willows, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:46 p.m. June 6 at Ninth and Market Streets in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carlos A. Jimenez, 27, of the 800 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:19 a.m. June 7 on the southbound Interstate 5 onramp at State Route 20. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Chad A. Redenbaugh, 31, of the 300 block of Tenth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:58 p.m. June 7 on Interstate 5 at State Route 20 in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving while under the combined influence of both drugs and alcohol and manufacturing, importing, selling, supplying or being in possession of a short-barreled rifle or a short-barreled shotgun. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.