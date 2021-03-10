FELONY ARRESTS
Noel J. Gaona, 34, of West Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:38 a.m. March 7 at Tower Car Wash in Colusa on suspicion of forging or altering a vehicle registration, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jorge E. Gutierrez Navarro, 33, of the 5900 block of Crawford Road, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 p.m. March 7 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Adrian Rueda, 39, of the 3200 block of High Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:54 a.m. March 6 on the Interstate 5 offramp at Hillgate Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of vandalism with damage over $400 and an outstanding warrant.
DUI ARRESTS
Omar A. Arguerta-Lopez, 43, of the 200 block of Pine Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:16 p.m. Feb. 28 on State Route 45 just south of Neva Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Israel Barrigo-Sanchez, 39, of the 1600 block of Vista Verde Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:44 p.m. Feb. 27 on southbound Interstate 5 at Hahn Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Vanessa R. Garcia, 19, of the 400 block of Vasto Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:27 a.m. March 7 on State Route 45 just south of Maxwell Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David R. Porter, 62, of the 21900 block of Ponderosa Way, Manton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:52 p.m. March 7 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Maxwell Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.