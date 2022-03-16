FELONY ARRESTS
Fernando R. Ramirez, 27, of 50 Tenth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1 a.m. March 9 on Lonestar Road at Able Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Samuel A. Morton, 49, of the 100 block of Central Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:23 p.m. March 9 in the 100 block of Central Street in Maxwell on suspicion of obstruction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Donald O. Kearney, 64, of the 100 block of Tiger Road, Pilot Hill, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:17 p.m. March 13 on northbound Interstate 5 south of the Old Highway 99W undercrossing on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance while armed and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jamie L. Cerna, 45, of the 1000 block of Market Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:12 p.m. March 14 in the 1000 block of Market Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Juan D. Alcala Perez, 26, of the 9200 block of Kiefer Boulevard, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:43 p.m. March 13 on State Route 20 east of San Jose Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rande G. Brookins, 66, of the 600 block of Ware Road, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:35 p.m. March 13 on State Route 20 east of Lonestar Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ramon R. Tinoco, 56, of the 800 block of 12th Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:20 p.m. March 13 on Interstate 5 just north of Hahn Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence with a previous DUI conviction and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis A. Jimenez, 22, of the 7000 block of Schmidt Road, Princeton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:55 a.m. March 15 on westbound State Route 20 east of Lonestar Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.