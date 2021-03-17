FELONY ARRESTS
Miguel A. Banales, 33, of the 700 block of Ripona Avenue, Rippon, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:45 p.m. March 10 on westbound State Route 20 west of Vista Point in Colusa on suspicion of manufacturing, importing, sale, supply or possession of brass knuckles. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Abraham Leos, 28, of the 1000 block of Nicolaus Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:09 p.m. March 11 in the 200 block of Tenth Street in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Estevan S. Alvarez-Godinez, 26, of the 100 block of Fourth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:38 a.m. March 13 at Vann Street and San Antonio Drive in Williams on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, driving with a license suspended or revoked due to a previous DUI and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Christina N. Wilson, 26, of the 100 block of Railroad Avenue, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:37 p.m. March 15 in the 100 block of Railroad Avenue in Maxwell on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injuries. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Lidia M. Frantz, 35, of the 600 block of Carson Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:45 p.m. March 9 in the 300 block of Jay Street in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mitchell Carter, 30, of the 5200 block of Euler Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:03 p.m. March 11 on Interstate 5 north of Delevan Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Miroslav Y. Kyurkchiev, 37, of Mount Prospect, Ill. was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:49 a.m. March 11 on N. Virginia Street at State Route 20 in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and a special allegation for having a blood alcohol level higher than .20. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jessica B. Weemes, 28, of the 7100 block of Old Highway 53, Clear Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:14 p.m. March 11 on County Line Road just west of Interstate 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Angel Hernandez-Ruiz, 18, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, College City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:32 p.m. March 13 on Wildwood Road just south of Kleeman Way in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.