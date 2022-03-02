FELONY ARRESTS
Jose G. Acevedo, 26, of the 900 block of Mills Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 22 on Ninth Street at A Street in Williams on suspicion of burglary and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jody L. Craig, 39, of the 800 block of Newport Avenue, Orland, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:46 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 100 block of N. Virginia Way in Williams on suspicion of elder abuse and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Juan D. Herrera-Licea, 24, of the 400 block of N. California Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:17 p.m. Feb. 26 on State Route 45 at Brown Road on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Edgar Landeros-Alvarado, 25, of the 900 block of Larch Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:17 p.m. Feb. 26 on Old Highway 99W north of Hahn Road on suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Thomas Magdaleno, 27, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:15 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Wellness Center and State Route 45 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with previous DUI convictions, disobeying a court order, driving with a suspended license, providing false evidence of vehicle registration and three outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sativa E. Chambers, 23, of the 2100 block of Durham Dayton Highway, Durham, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:56 a.m. Feb. 27 on northbound State Route 45 north of Reservation Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and battery. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose S. Meza-Arreola, 32, of the 2000 block of Napa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:13 p.m. Feb. 27 on westbound State Route 20 east of San Jose Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Monique M. Bergeron, 54, of E. First Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:39 p.m. Feb. 28 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.