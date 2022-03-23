DUI ARRESTS
Jose L. Segura, 37, of the 1100 block of Fourth Street, Corning, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:11 a.m. March 18 on northbound Sutton Road north of Wadleigh Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
