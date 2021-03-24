FELONY ARRESTS
Benjy S. Wade, 39, of 38 N. Walnut Street, Woodland, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:53 p.m. March 22 in the 600 block of Ninth Street in Williams on suspicion of robbery, receiving known stolen property, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, carrying a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed, stolen firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and violation of parole. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Peter A. Garcia, 41, of the 500 block of Butte View Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:55 p.m. March 18 south of Hunter Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior DUI conviction and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Justin R. Hodge, 40, of the 1600 block of Josephene Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:01 p.m. March 17 on eastbound State Route 20 at Moonbend Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Angel M. Ayala, 22, of the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:09 a.m. March 22 on State Route 20 just east of Sycamore Cutoff Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alfredo N. Mendiola, 38, of 43 Mission Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:36 a.m. March 20 on State Route 20 at Husted Road in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for DUI. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eric N. Stegler, 43, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:18 a.m. March 20 on State Route 45 south of Fruitvale Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.