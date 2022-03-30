FELONY ARRESTS
Lee I. Gastile, 39, of the 16300 block of Central Street, Meridian, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:10 a.m. March 26 on Wescott Road at Louis Lane in Colusa on suspicion of criminal threats, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Arturo Jauregui-Flores, 35, of Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:42 p.m. March 27 in the 200 block of Seventh Street in Williams on suspicion of criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Francisco J. Ramirez, 28, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:44 a.m. March 26 at Colusa Casino on suspicion of attempted robbery and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Domingo Ramos-Diaz, 31, of Lynwood, Wash., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:33 p.m. March 27 at the Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose Plaza Solis, 46, of the 2400 block of Husted Road, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:06 p.m. March 28 in the 2400 block of Husted Road in Williams on suspicion of criminal threats and battery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Feliciano A. Cano, 41, of the 300 block of Freeman Street, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:59 p.m. March 26 on southbound Interstate 5 just south of Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Serveriano Gonzalez De Jesus, 25, of the 1100 block of Nord Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:07 p.m. March 27 on State Route 45 at Roberts Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Cresencio J. Lopez, 51, of the 300 block of W. Robinson Avenue, Fresno, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:23 p.m. March 27 on westbound State Route 20 west of Lonestar Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Navor C. Mar, 21, of the 200 block of California Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:37 a.m. March 25 on Old Highway 99W south of Lurline Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Cirilo Rivera, 30, of the 700 block of E. Taber Avenue, Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:01 p.m. March 27 on southbound Interstate 5 south of the Frontage Road offramp on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kelsey L. Word, 29, of the 1400 block of Sutter Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:13 p.m. March 26 on Pine Street just west of Old Highway 99W. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rodolfo Cabreramar, 23, of the 100 block of Colusa Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:37 a.m. March 25 on Old Highway 99W south of Lurline Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.