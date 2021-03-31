FELONY ARRESTS
Christina S. Guzman, 34, of the 1100 block of Losser Avenue, Gridley, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:32 a.m. March 30 on State Route 45 at Princeton Lane on suspicion of manufacturing, importing, sale, supply or possession of metal knuckles, driving without a license and driving with expired vehicle registration tags. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Stephanie M. Lynch, 35, of the 100 block of Solano Street, Corning, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:03 p.m. March 29 on River Road at Butte Slough Road in Colusa on suspicion of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, false imperson ation of another and three outstanding warrants. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Michael J. McPartlan, 26, of Winters, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:04 p.m. March 24 on northbound Interstate 5 just south of the Maxwell rest area. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Caroline M. Marquez, 28, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:10 p.m. March 27 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence with a prior DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign and willful harm or injury to a child. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kevin D. Wylie, Jr., 21, of the 1600 block of Mistletoe Lane, Lower Lake, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:10 p.m. March 27 on State Route 20 at East Camp Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Hernan E. Rivera-Ocampo, 25, of the 1100 block of First Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:35 p.m. March 29 at E and Seventh Streets in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.