FELONY ARRESTS
Tiffany A. Antoncich, 38, of the 100 block of Menlo Drive, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:21 a.m. March 6 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Maxwell Road on suspicion of child endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Susan A. Hayes, 58, of the 1900 block of Ethan Way, Sareamento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:56 a.m. March 1 on eastbound State Route 20 just west of Freshwater Lateral in Williams. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Bryce D. Newland, 19, of the 2700 block of Latham Drive, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:54 a.m. March 2 on westbound State Route 20 east of San Jose Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jorge A. Jimenez, 19, of the 1400 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:36 p.m. March 3 on eastbound State Route 20 west of Hunter Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license and felony evading. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jesus A. Hernandez-Tlazalo, 23, of the 300 block of Lawrence Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:40 p.m. March 6 on State Route 20 west of Lonestar Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Katherine A. Korytkin, 24, of the 5600 block of Ponce Way, Kelsyville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:18 p.m. March 5 on State Route 20 west of Virginia Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.