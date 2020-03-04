FELONY ARRESTS
Fernando Valdez, 42, of the 100 block of Jennifer Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:52 p.m. Feb. 25 on Wescott Road at Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm with great bodily injury likely, criminal threats and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Marco A. Ortiz Alcaraz, 27, of Medford, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:28 p.m. Mar. 1 on the northbound Interstate 5 offramp at Maxwell Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher, driving without a license, willful harm or injury to a child and possession of a controlled supstance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Usiyan Perez-Martinez, 33, of the 200 block of B Street, Roseville, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:03 p.m. Mar. 1 on First and Market Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jason T. Vanderpool, 43, of the 3000 block of Silvia Court, Clearlake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12 a.m. Mar. 1 on State Route 20 west of E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.