FELONY ARRESTS
Joel D. Graybill, 45, of the 700 block of E Clay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:48 p.m. March 10 on E Clay and C Streets in Colusa on suspicion of forging or altering vehicle registration. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Steven D. Schantz, 54, of the 90 block of Sixth Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:59 p.m. March 10 on the 90 block of Sixth Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Curtis J. Eeds, 30, of the 4700 block of 40th Street, Clearlake, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:36 p.m. March 11 at Rite Aid in Colusa on suspicion of felony reckless evading, failure to stop at a stop sign, unsafe speed for prevailing conditions and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis A. Hurtado-Hernandez, 28, of the 900 block of Seventh Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:30 p.m. March 11 on the 900 block of Seventh Street inWilliams on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia, resisting arrest, resisting an executive officer and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Victor J. Madrigal, 43, of the 1700 block of Third Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:34 a.m. March 13 on State Route 20 at Sioc Street in Colusa on suspicion of possession of a switchblade knife in the vehicle, being a felon in possession of a stun gun, brandishing a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving under the influence of dugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of composite knuckles,possession of a controlled substance and bringing alcohol or drugs into a prison or jail.
Arturo Rios-Morales, 43, of the 700 block of Monaco Drive, Livermore, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 9:41 p.m. March 13 on Tenth and Parkhill Streets in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owners consent and a taillamp violation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Timothy S. Rodriguez, 21, of the 1500 block of Ainsworth Lane, Lincoln, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:40 a.m. March 15 on the 6900 block of Harrington Ave in Arbuckle on suspicion of child endangerment, criminal threats with the intent to terrorize and battery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ricky A. Fuentes, 38, of Watsonvile, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:01 p.m. March 15non southbound Interstate 5 at Hahn Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of dugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alejandro Diazlagos, 29, of the 900 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 12:54 p.m. March 16 on the 300 block of Fifth Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of identity theft, check fraud and forgery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jerez G. Mercado, 41, of the 1700 block of Burbank Avenue, Santa Rosa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:05 a.m. March 11 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Myers Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michelle A. Lomax, 44, of the 100 block of Risa Way, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:19 a.m. March 13 on westbound State Route 20 east of Lonestar Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kenneth J. Ramirez, 39, of the 6600 block of Doreen Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:53 p.m. March 14 on northbound Interstate 5 south of Husted Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of dugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for DUI. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.