FELONY ARRESTS
Mark A. Gutierrez, 36, of Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 6:56 a.m. March 17 south of the 200 block of N Street in Williams on suspicion of vandalism and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jessie James McKee, 28, of the 1300 block of Ridgeview Street, Bakersfield, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 7:28 p.m. March 21 on Fourth and E Streets in Williams on suspicion of receiving stolen property and taking a vehicle without the owners consent. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
James A. Zacher, 51, of the 1300 block of Samantha Creek Drive, Patterson, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:41 p.m. March 19 on northbound Interstate 5 south of Delevan Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence with a prior DUI and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Dennis G. Norton, 67, of the 3300 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:36 p.m. March 21 on State Route 20 at Walnut Drive. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Melanie S. Yoes, 34, of the 400 block of Arcade Street, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:08 p.m. March 22 on southbound Interstate 5 near the E Street over crossing in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher, driving with a license that is restricted for DUI, willful cruelty to a child, disobeying a court order and multiple offenses within ten years. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jorge A. Lopez, 34, of the 3400 block of Helen Street, Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:31 a.m. March 24 on northbound Interstate 5 south of the Deleven Road over crossing on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher, disobeying a court order, driving with a license suspended or revoked for DUI, excessive speeding and operating a vehicle not equipped with a functioning ignition interlock device. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.