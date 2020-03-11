FELONY ARRESTS
Alexis F. Cortez, 21, of the 1200 block of Stewart Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:18 p.m. March 6 on the 3700 block of State Route 45 on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and a probation violation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nicholas L. King, 32, of the 1000 block of Jay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:15 p.m. March 6 on the 900 block of Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kevin P. Warnock, 61, of the 700 block of Willow Street, Chico, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:49 p.m. March 7 on Adobe Road north of the Gridley-Colusa highway on suspicion of evading a peace officer, petty theft, receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Cristian R. Velasquez, 22, of the 20 block of Midway Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:19 a.m. March 3 on Midway Avenue north of Gail Avenue in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Darleny D. Martinez, 34, of the 3000 block of Staysail Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:20 p.m. March 4 on Sixth Street and Eddy Road in Williams. She was book into the Colusa County Jail.
Eliasar J. Garcia, of the 1100 block of W Sacramento Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3 a.m. March 7 on northbound Interstate 5 at Lurline Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Roy J. Gless, 37, of the 100 block of Moon Drive, Walnut Creek, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:35 a.m. March 8 on Old Highway 99 at the Maxwell overhead. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose P. Jauregui, 42, of the 600 block of King Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:56 a.m. March 10 on the 600 block of King Street in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.