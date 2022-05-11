FELONY ARRESTS
Andree D. Reese, 31, of the 100 block of Central Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:51 p.m. May 5 on the southbound Interstate 5 offramp to Husted Road on suspicion of criminal threats, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a prior DUI conviction, driving without a license and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Leon R. Holt Jr., 51, of Lassen Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:18 p.m. May 7 on State Route 45 at Wintun Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daniel Lesbouine, 52, transient, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:59 p.m. May 7 in the 300 block of Vann Street in Williams on suspicion of criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and public intoxication. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alberto C. Villarreal, 30, of the 900 block of Woodward Avenue, Orland, was arrested by the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office at 4 p.m. May 9 in the 900 block of Woodward Avenue in Orland on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor child under specific circumstances, communication with a minor with the intent to obtain the child and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Rachelle S. Williams, 30, of the 400 block of Fairgate Road, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:53 p.m. May 3 on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Green Bay Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Elias Barrios Sarmiento, 31, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:05 p.m. May 4 in the 800 block of Sixth Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.