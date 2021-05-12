FELONY ARRESTS
Michael A. Clark, 34, transient, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 6:43 p.m. May 5 in the 900 block of Carson Street in Colusa on suspicion of trespassing, vandalism and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Charles E. Wesley, 38, of the 400 block of Roberts Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4:59 p.m. May 5 at Colusa Casino Resort on suspicion of robbery and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daniel A. Cuenca, 21, of the 100 block of N. San Francisco Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 5:30 a.m. May 9 on Oak Street at San Francisco Street in Maxwell on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Charles M. Norwood, 60, of the 200 block of Main Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:29 p.m. May 9 in the 200 block of Main Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sultan I. Manzoor, 43, of the 3500 block of Rio Loma Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:31 p.m. May 5 on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Hahn Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Francisco J.S. Fajardo, 39, of the 1600 block of Third Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:01 p.m. May 7 in the 1600 block of Third Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Angel Hernandez-Ruiz, 18, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, College City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:45 p.m. May 9 on Fourth Street west of College City Street in College City. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Christopher M. Hooks, 29, of the 4800 block of A Parkway, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:52 a.m. May 9 on northbound Interstate 5 north of City line Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a prior DUI conviction and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose L. Ruiz Ambriz, 37, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, College City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:46 p.m. May 9 in the 400 block of Fifth Street of College City. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Robert S. Youngmark, 38, of the 1100 block of Hailey Drive, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:30 p.m. May 9 in the 600 block of Hillgate Road in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michael S. Frease, 40, of the 400 block of Fourth Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:15 a.m. at the Chevron Gas Station on Putnam Way in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.