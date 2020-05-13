FELONY ARRESTS
Angel M. Fielding, 27, of the 5500 block of Kirkhill Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:08 p.m. May 6 on Ninth and Market Streets in Colusa on suspicion of giving false information to a police officer and a felony parole violation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mark A. Gutierrez, 36, of Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:58 a.m. May 8 on the 500 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of arson. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Steven M. Trout, 22, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:58 p.m. May 10 on the 300 block of Ruggieri Way in Williams on suspicion of receiving stolen property, false identification to a police officer and a felony parole violation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Edgar E. Barajas Casillas, 28, of Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 6 p.m. May 10 on Fremont and Third Streets in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Miroslav Y. Kyurkchiev, 36, of Mount Prospect, Ill., was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 4:38 p.m. May 11 on N. Virginia Street and State Route 20 in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.