FELONY ARRESTS
Bernardo L. Maldonado, 29, of the 400 block of Franklin Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3:58 p.m. May 13 in the 600 block of Venice Boulevard in Williams on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit certain felonies, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Keith W. Baugh, 62, of the 1400 block of Kern Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:10 p.m. May 16 in the 7000 block of Fruitvale Avenue on suspicion of false impersonation of another. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Javier S. Soto, 35, of the 4600 block of W. 40th Street, Clearlake, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:52 p.m. May 10 on Interstate 5 at Husted Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction and unlawful vehicle operation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Damian C. Goodwin, 29, of the 2600 block of La Crescenta Drive, Cameron Park, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:29 p.m. May 11 on northbound Interstate 5 north of the Lurline Road overcrossing. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose A. Rodrigues, 39, of Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:44 p.m. May 12 on George Road south of Hankins Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose A. Soria Silva, 43, of the 3700 block of Dufree Avenue, El Monte, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:15 a.m. May 13 on Delevan Road just east of Interstate 5. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Benjamin J. Rainsbarger, 22, of the 2400 block of Third Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:50 p.m. May 14 on Freshwater Road just west of Old Highway 99W on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with a prior DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.