FELONY ARRESTS
Brian J. Berglund, 39, of the 2300 block of Maple Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Colusa County Task Force at 11:45 p.m. May 12 on Market and Fifth Streets in Colusa on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and transportation/selling of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Juan M. Hernandez-Martinez, 22, of the 18000 block of Philo, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:30 p.m. May 13 on State Route 2o on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, driving without a license and driving without insurance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Richard J. Nolette, 57, of the 5400 block of Hazeltine Avenue, Sherman Oaks, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:15 p.m. May 14 on northbound Interstate 5 just south of the Lenahan Road overpass on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Devin A. Robertson, 23, of the 1500 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 12:06 p.m. May 14 on State Route 45 at State Route 20 on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Martin D. Beauchamp, 37, of the 600 block of Meridian Way, Rocklin, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:36 p.m. May 11 on westbound State Route 20 west of Schaad Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mary P. Medina, 54, of the 400 block of Bunce Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:44 p.m. May 13 on southbound State Route 45 north of Roberts Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Paulino C. Bolanos, 33, of the 6500 block of Grant Ave, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:56 p.m. May 14 on Old Highway 99 just south of Grimes-Arbuckle Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Antonio I. Frias, 22, of the 1900 block of Zinfandel Avenue, Santa Rosa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:50 a.m. May 14 on Old Highway 99 north of Delevan. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alvaro A. Figueroa, 24, of the 20400 block of County Road 80, Capay, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:34 a.m. May 15 on the southbound Interstate 5 on ramp at Husted Road in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Felipe M. Lorenzo, 29, of the 3800 block of 34th Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:01 p.m. May 16 on eastbound State Route 20 at Mitchell Flat on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.