FELONY ARRESTS
Evan M. Schilenvogt, 30, of the 6700 block of Harrington Road, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:08 p.m. May 15 on the 6700 block of Harrington Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Dameon M. Vess, 22, of the 600 block of Washington Street, Weaverville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:16 p.m. May 13 on Oak Street and West Old Highway 99 in Maxwell on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alejandro A. Jimenez, 32, of the 1000 block of Ash Street, Gridley, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:23 a.m. May 17 at the Colusa Garden Apartments in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.