FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph E. Page, 65, of Whitefish, Mont., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:53 p.m. May 19 on Butte Slough Road at River Road on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Cesar Gutierrez, 36, of the 300 block of Woodhaven Drive, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:13 p.m. May 21 in the 3200 block of Butte Slough Road on suspicion of criminal threats and public intoxication. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Chad S. Lederer, 29, of the 3900 block of State Route 45, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10 p.m. May 17 in the north parking lot of Colusa Casino Resort. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Curtis M. Adkins, 47, of Cinicinnati, Ohio, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:03 p.m. May 19 on State Route 20 east of Moon Bend Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Juan A. Fernandez, 39, of the 2200 block of Tudor Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 1:02 p.m. May 23 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence with a previous DUI conviction, public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mario S. Fernandez, 33, of the 12000 block of Highway 99, Red Bluff, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:21 p.m. May 22 on westbound State Route 20 east of Husted Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without a license, child endangerment and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Giovanny B. Garcia Aguilar, 21, of the 800 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:39 p.m. May 22 on 13th Street at Fremont Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Noe C. Lopez, 25, of the 500 block of Redwood Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:34 p.m. May 21 on State Route 20 east of State Route 16 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.