FELONY ARRESTS
Stephen K. Green, 50, of the 400 block of Third Street, Willows, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:24 a.m. May 24 at Jackpot in Colusa on suspicion of resisting an executive officer, resisting arrest and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Margarito G. Guiterrez, 69, of the 100 block of Tuttle Lane, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:25 p.m. May 22 on westbound State Route 20 west of Niagara Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing great bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Joshua C. Hanson, 28, of the 6100 block of Highway 162, Willows, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:24 a.m. May 24 at Jackpot in Colusa on suspicion of resisting an executive officer, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ruben C. Zavala, 32, of the 800 block of First Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:03 p.m. May 23 in the 800 block of First Street in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.