FELONY ARRESTS
Juan J. Hernandez 27, of the 100 block of Westgate Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:42 p.m. May 24 on the 100 block of Westgate Drive in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kaitlyn M. West, 23, of the 800 block of Knapp Street, Yreka, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:25 p.m. May 23 on the 7800 block of County Road 203 in Hamilton City on suspicion of evading a police officer, driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Mayra A. Valazquez, 26, of the 400 block of Ninth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:27 a.m. May 22 on the 200 block of Virginia Way, Williams. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Horacio G. Jauregui, 33, of the 700 block of Carson Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:50 p.m. May 23 on Lafayette and Third Streets in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.